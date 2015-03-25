Santorum Expected to Make Presidential Run Official in Pa Monday

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum is expected to make his 2012 run for the White House official June 6th at the Somerset County Courthouse in southwest Pennsylvania.

Santorum has been spending most of his time meeting voters in the crucial early states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, but has not yet been much of a factor in polling among potential GOP presidential candidates.

"The polls don't mean anything," said Santorum on Tuesday. "What matters is getting out there... this is a retail game."

Santorum made the comments on Fox News Channel where he also addressed news that the housing market has dipped to another low. "The problem with the housing market is that we simply didn't let markets work and we tried to forestall this problem with [Troubled Asset Recovery Program]... and what we've done is prolong the problem."

Santorum says the country needs to "pull back, let the markets find their place, let the banks recognize those losses, which they don't want to do, and then start over again."

Another potential Republican presidential candidate who is expected to announce in June is Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, who spent Tuesday in the leadoff primary state of New Hampshire.

"I think the more candidates that are in the race, the better," said Bachmann on Fox & Friends.