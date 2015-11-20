Rumors swirl after Chris Christie's flight was delayed

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's flight from San Francisco to Boston was delayed. Passengers who boarded the flight were forced to deplane after the flight returned to the gate.

Rumors swirled on social media that the governor played some role in the delay, which caused the governor's campaign to push back against much of the gossip.

"Governor Christie, an aide and a member of his security detail were traveling on a United flight from San Francisco to Boston this morning when a passenger was removed from the plane before takeoff at the request of United Airlines," said Maria Comella, a campaign spokesman, in a statement. "At no point did Governor Christie interact with this passenger nor did this passenger pose a verbal or physical threat to the Governor. Any other inquiries about this matter should be directed to United Airlines."

What prompted the Christie campaign's statement?

