ELECTIONS
Rubio mocks Psaki blaming Latino voting trends on 'disinformation'

Jen Psaki blames massive shift in Latino support from Democrats to Republicans on 'massive disinformation problem'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Gov. Ron DeSantis wins Miami-Dade County for first time since 2002 Video

Gov. Ron DeSantis wins Miami-Dade County for first time since 2002

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss key GOP wins in Florida and the significance of the Latino vote in the state and nationwide.

Sen. Marco Rubio mocked former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday for her commentary on Latino voter trends.

Psaki, an MSNBC contributor, took to Twitter shortly before Rubio was projected to be re-elected in the Sunshine State. She cautioned her followers that Florida Latinos are "not the same" as other Hispanic voters before blaming disinformation. 

"The Latino vote is not the same everywhere!" said Psaki. "There are huge generational differences and in Florida, [the] population of older voters (more likely Rs) [is] much larger than younger."

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared that "a massive disinformation problem in Spanish language media" contributed to Republican victories in Florida on Tuesday night.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared that "a massive disinformation problem in Spanish language media" contributed to Republican victories in Florida on Tuesday night. (Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Socialism does not play there," Psaki said. "And there is a massive disinformation problem in Spanish language media."

Democrats have expressed concern about Florida-based Cuban Americans supporting the GOP in the past, and a group linked to far-left billionaire George Soros is attempting to purchase the iconic, conservative, Miami-based, Spanish-language Radio Mambi. 

Rubio made a tongue-in-cheek remark on Psaki's assessment, saying, "I pray Democrats will keep following the advice of people like this lady."

Rubio handily beat Democratic opponent Val Demings on Tuesday with approximately 57.7% of the vote to Deming's 41.3%. He will remain the senior senator for the state of Florida.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rubio, the son of Cuban migrants, was first sworn in as senator of Florida in 2011 and has held the seat since. 

He also competed for the presidency in 2016, but lost the GOP nomination to former President Trump.

Rubio currently serves as vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and on the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

