Cindy McCain to highlight Joe Biden's relationship with late husband John at DNC

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., will lend her voice to a video during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention programming that will highlight Joe Biden’s close friendship with her late husband.

Though she is not expected to offer an explicit endorsement of Biden’s candidacy for president, her involvement in the video is her biggest public show of support yet.

In an advance clip from the video shared with The Associated Press, McCain reportedly talks about how Biden, then a Delaware senator, met her husband when John McCain was assigned to be a military aide for him on a trip overseas. The two became friends, with the families gathering for picnics in the Bidens' backyard.

"They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them," she says in the clip.

John McCain was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee against Barack Obama, who won the election with Biden as his running mate.

Cindy McCain is the latest Republican to join the Democrats' convention. A number of notable GOP former elected officials — including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich — endorsed the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Monday night.

Both Cindy McCain and her daughter Meghan have been outspoken critics of President Trump, and the family is longtime friends with the Bidens. Trump targeted John McCain personally in 2015, saying the former prisoner of war wasn't a hero "because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

McCain later angered Trump with his dramatic thumbs-down vote against repealing President Barack Obama's health care law. Before dying of cancer in August 2018, reports suggested that McCain made an explicit request that Trump not be invited to his funeral.

Biden consoled Meghan McCain on an appearance on "The View" after her father was diagnosed with the cancer that eventually took his life. She has said Biden often reaches out to her to offer support, after losing his own son Beau to the same cancer in 2015.

Though Meghan suggested in April she'd vote for Biden, Cindy has not made any explicit endorsements. In April of last year, amid rumors that the McCains would wade into the election in support of Biden, Cindy McCain tweeted that Biden is "a wonderful man and a dear friend of the McCain family."

"However," she added at the time, "I have no intention of getting involved in presidential politics."

The video on Biden's friendship with McCain is one of a series of short documentaries created by Oscar Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim, who worked on "An Inconvenient Truth," the 2006 documentary on climate change that featured former Vice President Al Gore.

