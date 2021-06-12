GOP chair Ronna McDaniel slams 'anti-Semitic' Ilhan Omar

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is calling on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to be removed from the House of Representatives after her inflammatory comments implying a comparison between the U.S., Israel, and Hamas.

"Ilhan Omar comparing Israel to terrorist organizations is anti-Semitic and unacceptable," McDaniel tweeted Saturday. "She should not be in Congress, much less on the House Foreign Affairs Committee."

Omar had initially said: "We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice."

McDaniel's statement comes after Omar encountered bipartisan backlash for her comments. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic leaders issued a critical statement but appeared satisfied with a "clarification" she made.

ILHAN OMAR'S LONG HISTORY OF CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENTS

Omar had said: "To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC (International Criminal Court) cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel."

"I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems."

At a press conference, Pelosi dismissed a question about further disciplining Omar, who has a long history of controversial comments.

"I think that she clarified her remarks and we accept that, and she has a point that she wanted to make and she has a right to make that point," Pelosi said. "There's some unease about how it was interpreted."

"She made her clarification," Pelosi added before moving onto the next question.

Meanwhile, several House Republicans have called on Pelosi to remove Omar from her committee assignments.

In a letter to the speaker, exclusively obtained by Fox News, the GOP members reminded Pelosi that she said "it is the responsibility of the party’s leadership in the House of Representatives to hold accountable egregious words and actions made by Members of the Party."

"Now is the time for you to rise to the challenge you have set for yourself," said GOP Reps. Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Young Kim of California, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan, Chris Jacobs and Nicole Malliotakis of New York and Mario Díaz-Balart and Maria Salazar of Florida.

Fox News' Houston Keene and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.