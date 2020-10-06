Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Ron Johnson says he'd wear 'moon suit' to vote for Barrett if necessary

'There’s no reason we can’t confirm Judge Barrett,' Johnson said

Vandana Rambaran
By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Sen. Thom Tillis reacts after being diagnosed with COVID-19Video

Sen. Thom Tillis reacts after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Senator Thom Tillis joins 'Fox and Friends' in his first interview since being diagnosed.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says he will wear a "moon suit" if it means he can appear for an in-person vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

“There’s no reason we can’t confirm Judge Barrett,” Johnson said Monday during a radio interview on the Ross Kaminsky Show.

CORONAVIRUS-POSITIVE JUDICIARY REPUBLICAN TILLIS SAYS HE WILL PARTICIPATE IN BARRETT HEARINGS REMOTELY, VOTE IN PERSON

Republicans have been steadfast about putting Barrett on the court as successor to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day despite Democratic resistance and accusations of hypocrisy.

The Republican majority refused to consider President Barack Obama's nomination nine months before the 2016 election, arguing that voters deserved a chance to weigh in.

The logistics of the GOP's plans were thrown into turmoil, however, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., recessed the entire chamber for two weeks after three senators tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two of those senators -- Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah -- serve on the House Judiciary Committee, which will hold Barrett's confirmation hearings.

Nonetheless, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has vowed confirmation hearings would kick off on Oct. 12 as planned.

LINDSEY GRAHAM SAYS AMY CONEY BARRETT'S CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE TO PROCEED AS PLANNED ON OCT. 12

Tillis, who is currently self-quarantined, says he, too, would appear in person for a confirmation vote.

Democrats have warned that sending senators and staffers to work on the nomination puts them at risk of contracting the virus and have ruled out the possibility of virtual hearings, which they say are not sufficient for considering a Supreme Court nominee.

Johnson disagrees, saying the hearings could take place electronically or remotely, but voting would have to be in-person to adhere to Senate rules.

“If we have to go in and vote, I’ve already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit,” Johnson said.

“Where there is a will, there’s a way,” he added. “We can do these things.”

WISCONSIN SEN. RON JOHNSON TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Last week, President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, several White House staffers and advisers to the president also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson said he is not experiencing any symptoms and insisted he feels "perfectly normal."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election