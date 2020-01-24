Border Patrol veteran Rodney Scott tapped to lead agency

The Trump administration announced Friday that Rodney S. Scott will serve as the new chief of U.S. Border Patrol.

Scott, a 27-year veteran of Border Patrol, will replace Carla Provost, who is retiring, according to a statement.

DHS BOSS WARNS CARAVAN MIGRANTS WILL BE SENT HOME IF THEY REACH U.S., AMID REPORTS OF VIOLENCE

“I am pleased to announce the selection of Rodney S. Scott as Chief, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said in the statement Friday.

“Chief Scott brings an exceptional depth and breadth of experience and knowledge about the border security mission and a commitment to service to the nation and the Border Patrol workforce,” he continued.

Scott has been a member of USBP since 1992, most recently leading the San Diego Sector, which, according to Morgan, is “one of the most diverse, complex and challenging operational environments in the country.”

ICE SUBPOENAS NY FOR INFO ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF MURDER, AS SANCTUARY CITY FIGHT ESCALATES

“Chief Scott is the absolute embodiment of the U.S. Border Patrol’s motto, ‘Honor First,’ and I am confident that under his leadership, the men and women of the Border Patrol will be well served, the laws of this nation will be enforced, and our borders will be secured,” Morgan said.

Scott has served in various leadership positions within USBP and CBP, according to Morgan. Scott has served as chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector; deputy chief patrol agent at San Diego Sector; patrol agent in charge at the Brown Field Station in San Diego Sector; assistant chief in CBP’s Office of Anti-Terrorism in Washington, D.C.; and director and division chief for the Incident Management and Operations Coordination Division at CBP Headquarters.