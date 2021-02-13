RNC chairwoman rips Trump impeachment, says focus should be on reopening schools

There are better things Congress should be focusing on than the impeachment of a president who has already left office, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Saturday.

"The constitutionality of this is so flawed. I think the president's attorneys did a great job yesterday, but the impeachment is used to remove somebody from office," McDaniel told "Fox & Friends."

McDaniel appeared baffled at the impeachment against Trump.

"The president's already out of office. So why are we doing this?"

ANOTHER TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TWIST: SENATE SIDESTEPS WITNESSES DESPITE VOTE ALLOWING THEM

In another wild plot twist, there won't be witnesses called in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after all -- even though the Senate voted Saturday morning to allow it.

Lawyers for Trump and the House impeachment managers reached a surprise agreement Saturday afternoon to avoid extending the trial with witness testimony, agreeing instead to move to closing arguments.

A vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump for "incitement of insurrection" is expected later Saturday.

McDaniel argued that impeachment "does nothing to help the American people."

"Why aren't we getting our kids back in school? Why aren't we focusing on vaccinating the American people? Why are we continuing to harass Donald Trump year after year after year, day after day after day," McDaniel said.

"I think this will end with very few Republicans voting to convict and many Americans scratching their head as to why we did this. Instead of focusing on real issues that the American people want their leaders in Washington to focus on."

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.