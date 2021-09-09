RNC to sue Biden admin over vaccine mandates

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday that the RNC intends to sue President Joe Biden over new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which directly impact the private sector.

"Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied," McDaniel said in a statement. "Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price."

"Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate," McDaniel added. "Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties."

Earlier Thursday, Biden formally announced his plan to force companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate workers against the coronavirus or test them weekly and dismissed concerns about encroaching on personal freedoms.

"This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden said during a Thursday address to the nation. "It's about protecting yourself and those around you, the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love. My job as president is to protect all Americans."

"We've been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden added, sending a direct message to those who have yet to get vaccinated.

Several Republican governors, as well as legal officials in certain states, have vowed to fight back against the mandates.

Following Biden's vaccine mandate announcement, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor released a statement and announced that he and his team are "preparing litigation" to defend residents in the state from "overreach of the federal government."

"We respect the right of Oklahoma businesses and individuals to make healthcare decisions for themselves and their families," O'Connor said. "My office will vigorously oppose any attempt by the federal government to mandate vaccines. We are preparing litigation to stand up for our rights and defend the rule of law against the overreach of the federal government."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this article.