Rick Scott to chair top Senate GOP campaign committee

Florida Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday was elected to serve as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

Scott announced he would run for the post late last week, and his run was unopposed. The current NRSC chairman, Todd Young, R-Ind., is up for reelection in 2022.

The former Florida governor is widely viewed as a contender for the 2024 presidential race, and the NRSC role will boost his national profile. Scott could be tasked with defending a narrow GOP majority or winning one back, likely depending on the outcome of two Senate runoff races in Georgia.

Scott flipped his Senate seat red in 2018, beating longtime Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson in an extremely close race -- one of the most expensive Senate races ever, until the 2020 cycle. Scott, a former hospital CEO and venture capitalist, contributed nearly $64 million of his own money to his campaign.

Scott will have his work cut out for him, as Republicans see possible pickups in Nevada and New Hampshire, where Democrat freshman Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Maggie Hassan are up for reelection. Republicans will be defending states in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida, where Sen. Marco Rubio is up for reelection.

“I’m honored my colleagues entrusted me with this responsibility and I look forward to the challenge. Keeping a Senate majority is vitally important to the future of this country and to preserving the American dream,” Scott said in a statement after he was elected to the position.

“Republicans across the nation are fighting for lower taxes, better jobs and opportunity, a secure border and safe communities,” he continued. “We know Democrats want the opposite – socialism, Medicare-for-all, defunding the police and the Green New Deal – and we won’t accept that. I’m confident that our message will continue to resonate with the American people and we won’t stop fighting to make Washington work for all families.”