Published
Last Update December 10, 2016

Rick Perry Touts His Immigration Record in New Hampshire

By | Fox News
Rick Perry

Rick Perry (Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Republican presidential contender Rick Perry is in New Hampshire and he's promoting his years of experience taking on illegal immigration.

That's a new strategy from the Texas governor and it's designed to blunt criticism from rivals that he's soft on immigration, which is an important issue for GOP primary voters.

There's growing criticism about a Texas policy that allows undocumented immigrants to get in-state tuition rates at state colleges.

The issue came up Saturday during Perry's latest town hall meeting in New Hampshire.

Dave Connors, a 67-year-old local small business owner, says Perry's support for the policy doesn't make sense.

Perry says no candidate has a stronger record of securing the border than him. He says others may criticize, but as a border governor, he's had to take action.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

