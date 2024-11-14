Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

RFK Jr. tapped to lead Department of Health and Human Services

RFK Jr. bowed out of the Democratic race and quickly endorsed President-elect Trump

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
RFK Jr. vows to clear out entire departments at FDA Video

RFK Jr. vows to clear out entire departments at FDA

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel on RFK Jr.'s plan to reform the FDA and crack down on ultra-processed foods.

President-elect Trump selected Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). 

"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said in his annoucment Thursday. 

"The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country." 

The announcement comes just over a week after Trump won back the presidency.

RFK Jr and Trump

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, shake hands during a campaign rally in Glendale, Ariz., Aug. 23. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

RFK Jr. joined the 2024 campaign cycle as a candidate for the Oval Office. Kennedy, who is the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, dropped out of the presidential election in August after initially running as a Democrat, before he switched to an independent run. 

Kennedy endorsed Trump shortly after suspending his campaign, and has since hit the campaign trail while touting his plans to "Make America Healthy Again" under a potential Trump presidency. 

Kennedy has joined a bevy of Trump campaign events in the lead up to Nov. 5, including speaking at Trump's historic Madison Square Garden rally last month, where he unleashed on the current state of the Democratic Party. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in NYC with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day.  (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in NYC with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day.  (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"The Democratic Party is the party of war. It's the party of the CIA. You had Kamala Harris giving a speech at the Democratic convention that was written by neocons. It was belligerent, pugnacious. It talked about domination of the world by the United States through our weapons of war. It's the party today that wants to divide Americans. It's a party that is dismantling women's sports by letting men play women's sports," he said. 

"It's the party of Wall Street. It's the party of Bill Gates, who just gave $50 million to Harris. It's the party, and the Harris campaign is very proud that it received the endorsement of 50 former CIA agents and officers and of John Bolton and of Dick Cheney." 

RFK Jr.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waves to the crowd at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kennedy, who has been a key figure in the Trump campaign since endorsing him, was asked about his potential role in the next White House and whether he would begin "clearing out the top level federal service workers that are currently at the FDA and the CDC."

RFK and Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, shakes hands with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.

He continued, "In some categories, their entire departments, like the nutrition department in the FDA, they have to go. They’re not doing their job. They’re not protecting our kids. Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada, and it’s got two or three?" 

"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!" Trump added. 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics