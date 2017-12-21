Republicans probing FBI, DOJ 'corruption' over dossier: report

House Republicans reportedly have started probing the actions of Justice Department and FBI officials, in connection with concerns about their handling of a controversial anti-Trump “dossier.”

Politico reported that some Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are quietly working on the issue parallel to the committee’s probe of Russian meddling in the election.

According to the report, they hope to release a report early next year on their concerns.

The effort comes as the committee and others question key officials like former attorney general Loretta Lynch and former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power. GOP lawmakers for months have been looking into to what extent the FBI used the unverified dossier – which contained salacious allegations about then-candidate Donald Trump and was funded by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee.

Politico reported that GOP lawmakers looking at DOJ and FBI actions want to highlight potential "corruption" in federal law enforcement. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recently defended department officials -- and specifically Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team -- against allegations of bias.

Meanwhile, the full committee continues to question key officials from both the Trump and Obama administrations.

Fox News reported earlier that Tuesday’s seven-hour interrogation of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe contained numerous conflicts with the testimony of previous witnesses – in turn, prompting the Republican majority staff of the committee to decide to issue fresh subpoenas next week on Justice Department and FBI personnel.