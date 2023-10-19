Republicans announce 'record-breaking' fundraising haul in effort to grow House majority in 2024

EXCLUSIVE: The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced Friday a massive, "record-breaking" fundraising haul in its effort to expand the party's narrow House majority in next year's elections.

The Republican campaign arm dedicated to winning seats in the House of Representatives for the GOP raised $9.3 million in September, bringing the total amount raised in the third fundraising quarter to a whopping $18.5 million.

The historic haul marks the organization's new record for an off-cycle third quarter fundraising period, and the best fundraising for the month of September in NRCC history.

The NRCC reports it has $36.1 million cash on hand with just over a year remaining until the 2024 elections.

"Democrats made life more expensive and dangerous for everyday Americans – they are completely fed up with these policies, and they are desperate for relief," NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson told Fox News Digital in statement.

"The NRCC is capitalizing on this enthusiasm, sprinting to the on-year with record-breaking fundraising to grow our House majority," he added.

Republicans currently hold a narrow four-seat majority in the 435 seat House with 221 seats, compared to Democrats' 212 seats. Two seats are vacant following the resignations of one Democrat and on Republican earlier this year.

The small majority has created ongoing problems for the party as its multiple factions seek to elect a new speaker of the House to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was removed from the post in a narrow 216-210 vote earlier this month.