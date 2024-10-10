Republican Ken Calvert wins re-election to US House in California's 41st Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Rep. Ken Calvert won re-election to California's 41st Congressional District – which was deemed a tossup by observers – against Democratic challenger Will Rollins.

The current balance of power in the House of Representatives with Calvert's win is 217 to 207, with the GOP now one call away from the 218 majority. Eleven races are yet to be called.

GOP REP. CALVERT WINS ELECTION IN COMPETITIVE CALIFORNIA HOUSE SEAT

This is the second attempt by Rollins – a former federal prosecutor – to unseat Calvert after a narrow loss in 2022. Ross – who is openly gay – has tried to position himself as a moderate candidate who can bring Republicans, independents and Democrats together. He has also championed some progressive causes, like climate change action and LGBTQ rights.

The district underwent big changes in 2021 through the redistricting process, which added more liberal-leaning areas such as parts of Palm Springs and its surrounding communities. Consequently, the redrawn map made this historically red district a battleground.

Calvert, first elected to Congress in 1992 to represent the Inland Empire, is a seasoned conservative who has long held sway in this district, which covers parts of Riverside County, including red towns like Corona and Temecula. Calvert has built his political tenure on strong national security and pro-business stances.