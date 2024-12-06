Expand / Collapse search
Republican declares 'bulls---' after Musk says it's 'hard not to like' Fetterman who 'puts country over party'

Fetterman said he admires Musk

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Sen. Fetterman hits party's losses among young male voters: 'It's undeniable that Democrats have lost a lot' Video

Sen. Fetterman hits party's losses among young male voters: 'It's undeniable that Democrats have lost a lot'

The Democrat has been candid with his party about why they lost the 2024 election, specifically among young American males. 

Business magnate Elon Musk said in a post on X that it is "Hard not to like" Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. 

"He puts country over party," Musk added.

He made the comments in response to footage of Fetterman saying that he admires Musk, who is "involved in very important parts of American society" such as artificial intelligence and SpaceX.

Fetterman said that Musk is "on a different team, but that doesn't make me an enemy." 

FETTERMAN SAYS TRUMP CASE IN NEW YORK WAS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED, CALLS FOR PARDON ON ‘THE VIEW’

Left: Elon Musk; Right: John Fetterman

Left: Elon Musk participates in a town hall-style meeting to promote early and absentee voting at Ridley High School on Oct. 17, 2024 in Folsom, Pa.; Right: U.S. John Fetterman, D-Pa., reacts to a question from members of the media on March 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Left: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Right: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

The Democratic senator said that Musk has "made our economy and our nation better."

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc., fired back at Musk on X. 

"Bulls---. It is hard to not like what @SenFettermanPA what he says, it is easy to hate how he really votes. Do not fall for this."

FETTERMAN HITS PARTY'S LOSSES AMONG YOUNG MALE VOTERS: ‘IT’S UNDENIABLE THAT DEMOCRATS HAVE LOST A LOT'

Rep. Derrick Van Orden

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump has tasked Musk and former GOP presidential primary contender Vivek Ramaswamy, who self-identifies as a "small-government crusader," with working on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The two entrepreneurs aim to place Washington D.C.'s profligate spending in the crosshairs.

"If we don’t tackle the exponential growth in national debt, there will be no money for anything, including essential services!" Musk warned in a tweet.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece last month, they noted, "We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees. Unlike government commissions or advisory committees, we won’t just write reports or cut ribbons. We’ll cut costs."

Ramaswamy and Musk met with lawmakers in D.C. on Thursday.

‘WE’RE GOING TO GUT THE FISH': REPUBLICANS GIVE DETAILS FROM CLOSED-DOOR MEETINGS WITH DOGE'S MUSK, RAMASWAMY

Left: Elon Musk; Right: Vivek Ramaswamy

Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives at Capitol Hill on Dec. 5, 2024 in Washington, D.C.; Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management, arrives to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.  (Left: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Right: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Great discussion today with @elonmusk on his goals for the @DOGE. Looking forward to working together to improve government efficiency and get America back on track," Senate Republican Leader-elect John Thune, R-S.D., said in a Thursday post on X.

"Excellent discussion about solving the national debt crisis," Musk responded.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

