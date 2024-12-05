Fetterman says Trump case in New York was politically motivated, calls for pardon on 'The View'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told the co-hosts of "The View" on Thursday that cases against both Hunter Biden and President-elect Donald Trump were "politically motivated," and said they were both worthy of being pardoned.

"I think it's undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated. But I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well too. Now, in both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate," the Democratic lawmaker said.

"And I really think collectively, you know, America’s confidence in these kinds of institutions has been damaged by these kinds of cases, and we cannot allow these kinds of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents, and it’s very clear both trials were politically motivated and weaponized on the other side," he continued.

Biden issued a pardon for his son on Sunday ahead of Hunter's mid-December sentencing.

Co-host Joy Behar brought up the January 6 rioters and suggested the incoming Trump administration would be defending a pardon for them using a similar argument to the one offered by Fetterman.

"I’m talking about the New York trial and now the Democrats on our side, there were some that were gleeful calling – now he’s a convicted felon and those things. And now for our party, we were talking about criminal justice, and we are now talking about second chances and now, all of a sudden, now you're like, well, he’s a convicted felon and all these things," Fetterman responded.

"And now clearly, again, both of those trials, the Hunter Biden one and the trial in New York for Trump, that was clearly those [were] politically motivated and those kinds of charges would have never been brought unless one side could realize that they could weaponize that," he added.

Some of the co-hosts of "The View" have defended President Biden amid his decision to pardon his son, claiming that he did not lie to the public about it.

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro even suggested the president should pardon his son in the weeks and months before it happened. Hostin said he was only indicted because his last name is Biden.

Whoopi Goldberg has gone after critics of Biden in recent days, suggesting that the president simply changed his mind about pardoning his son because the circumstances have changed.

"Look. He’s the president, the sitting president, and he can do whatever he wants to until his time is up," Goldberg said of Biden.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God joined the show on Wednesday and argued that President Biden shouldn't have promised he wouldn't do it if it was a lie all along.