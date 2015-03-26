Report: US envoy to Pakistan leaving after 2 years

America's ambassador to Pakistan is leaving this summer after almost two years in one of the country's most challenging diplomatic posts.

A U.S. official said on Tuesday that Cameron Munter had been considering staying for a third year but had decided to move on.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media about the move. There has been no official announcement from Washington.

Munter arrived in Pakistan in October 2010 when Washington was trying to boost its security and development ties with Islamabad to get the country's help in Afghanistan.

But a series of crises has seriously damaged ties and plunged the U.S.-Pakistani relationship to a new low.