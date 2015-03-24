Report: Hawaii ranks worst for ObamaCare signups

Hawaii has the lowest number in the nation of enrollments through its ObamaCare exchange, Hawaii Health Connector, according to a Feb. 12 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report.

“That’s horrible,” said state Rep. Bob McDermott.

Just 3,614 people enrolled in the state’s exchange, but the report does not disclose how many of those who registered also paid for their health care policies.

McDermott, who serves on the House Consumer Protection Committee, is one of several state lawmakers considering at least seven bills to “reform” the exchange, and launch a state government take over the nonprofit at a cost of $15 million a year.

The Puunui Republican said he sees are “dollar signs spinning in his head.”

