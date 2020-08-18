Rep. Wasserman Schultz accused of shoving rival campaign volunteer, a minor

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., has been accused of shoving a high school student who was volunteering for the campaign of a Democratic primary challenger.

Martina Velasquez, 16, told the Miami New Times that she was handing out cards and trying to speak to potential voters on behalf of candidate Jen Perelman outside a Broward County polling location Saturday when the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman allegedly pushed her.

"She, every time, would come and shove me out of the way into a group of other poll workers, moving my arms so I couldn't give out a palm card," Velasquez told the publication. "She was saying, 'That's my opponent, that's my opponent, you can't vote for her.'"

Perelman shared a video of Velasquez giving her account of what allegedly happened and calling Wasserman Schultz a "monster."

Fox News reached out to Wasserman Schultz's campaign for comment but they did not immediately respond.

Velazquez said Monday that she was not interested in criminal charges against the incumbent congresswoman, but said she filed an informational report with the Pembroke Pines Police Department so that there would be a record.

"I want her to publicly apologize to me, Jen's campaign team, and Jen," Velasquez told the New Times.

Perelman, an attorney who touts endorsements from former presidential hopefuls Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson, stood up for Velasquez in a Sunday tweet.

"If you want to put your hands on anyone, try it with me. Don't you EVER touch my volunteers," she said.

On Sunday, Perelman tweeted about the police report and said she is proud of Velasquez for standing up for herself.

"No one, even a congresswoman, is going to touch or intimidate my kids & get away with it," Perelman said.

Florida's Democratic primary is taking place Tuesday. Perelman is one of a number of progressive candidates mounting primary challenges against long-time Democratic incumbents.

Earlier this year, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., lost his primary to progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman after serving 16 terms in office. In 2018, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez similarly defeated veteran Rep. Joe Crowley, who had served 10 terms.