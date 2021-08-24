Rep. Michael McCaul: Biden has 'blood' on his hands for leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told "America Reports" Tuesday President Biden's decision to leave Afghanistan by August 31st "surprised everybody" and is not "humanly possible."

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: The president made this decision even though his own secretary of state [Anthony Blinken] and secretary of defense [Lloyd Austin] were saying we are going to get all Americans out of there [Afghanistan] and all of our Afghan partners, there is no way it's humanly possible by August 31st. In the span of that hour and a half classified briefing the president made this decision and it's very clear it surprised everybody. That’s why I say he will have blood [on his hands] because our military always says no man left behind, no one left behind, and the president is now leaving behind American citizens. I think it's a disgrace, a betrayal, and an unconditional surrender to the Taliban [that] should never have happened. This will have long-term consequences.

