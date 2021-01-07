Rep. Kat Cammack says she'll fly Israeli flag next to Tlaib's office

Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., drew attention when she said she would place an Israeli flag outside her office because she disagrees with neighbor Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress.

"Rep. Tlaib, who has an office right next to mine in DC, has some strong opinions about Israel that [100%] I disagree with, so I’ve made a pledge to plant Israel’s flag outside my door right next to the American flag. I think it’ll be very helpful as she walks past both every day," Cammack wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Cammack faced some criticism for her tweet.

"Oooh, good one! Maybe next you can look into planting Apartheid-era South African flags near your Black colleagues’ offices. Or maybe just some Jim Crow-era signage at the water coolers?" Palestinian-American political scientist Omar Baddar wrote on Twitter.

"My apologies, Congresswoman. I mistook you for a Floridian and was unaware that Israel was represented in the Congress," Baylor University YAF Chairman Zachary Miller wrote on Twitter.

Not all of the reaction was negative, however.

"Thank you for your support to #Israel Congresswoman Kat Cammack!" the Israeli consulate in Miami posted on its official Twitter account.

A spokesman for Tlaib called Cammack's action a publicity stunt.

"Congressional members were elected to take on pressing issues impacting their constituents, not publicity stunts. Rep. Tlaib is focused on solving issues and showing up for her constituents. One can only hope that Rep. Cammack will do the same," Tlaib's spokesman told The Times of Israel.

Tlaib has faced criticism for her comments about Jews as well as her support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Tlaib was criticized by House Republicans last year after describing the "calm feeling" she experienced when thinking about the Holocaust. However, the congresswoman said her critics were policing and "twisting" her words and defended the comments she made.

The Michigan congresswoman also made headlines when she sought a humanitarian visit to her grandmother after the Israeli government rejected her and Rep. Ilhan Omar's, D-Minn., request to enter the Jewish state. Citing their itinerary, Israel claimed that their visit was intended to promote boycotts against the nation.

