Funeral services to be held for Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, who died after being stricken with COVID-19

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, who died from complications related to COVID-19 days before he was to be sworn in, will be laid to rest Saturday at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, La.

The funeral service for Letlow, 41, will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

The Republican won the election in Louisiana's 5th District. He announced Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a hospital the next day.

Days later, Letlow was transferred to LSU Health Shreveport in critical condition and "apparently suffered a cardiac event" on Tuesday that caused his death, Shreveport Dr. G.E. Ghali told NOLA.com.

Politicians from both parties have expressed sympathy for Letlow's surivors, who include his wife Julia, and two young children, 3-year-old Jeremiah and 11-month-old Jacqueline.