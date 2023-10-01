Expand / Collapse search
Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Byron Donalds says McCarthy is 'in trouble' after budget deal: 'We didn't get anything'

Rep. Matt Gaetz has vowed to file a motion to vacate against McCarthy's speakership

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., says Speaker Kevin McCarthy is "in trouble" after the last-minute vote to fund the government this weekend, saying the deal was a victory for Democrats.

Donalds made the comments during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" with host Shannon Bream. He said Republicans "did not get anything" from Saturday's short-term funding agreement. The GOP firebrand fell short of saying he would vote to boot McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speaker's office but said Republicans in the chamber are deeply divided.

Bream referenced comments from House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who declared Saturday that "the extreme MAGA Republicans have lost."

"Look, I'm gonna be honest. We did not get anything out of this continued resolution," Donalds said. "The border is still unsecured in our country. Why is that? That's because Joe Biden and the Democrats got their way. The Democrat members are very happy with what they got. I think this is a terrible deal for the American people."

HOUSE DEM LEADER JEFFRIES FLOATS END-RUN AROUND MCCARTHY TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds says Speaker Kevin McCarthy is "in trouble" after the last-minute vote to fund the government this weekend, saying the deal was a victory for Democrats. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"Cutting this government's spending down must happen. Inflation is still running rampant. That's not MAGA Republican, that's common sense. Having a secure border – that's not MAGA Republican, that's common sense," he added.

GOP REBELS, DEMS SINK HOUSE STOPGAP FUNDING BILL LESS THAN 48 HOURS BEFORE LIKELY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Bream then pressed Donalds on McCarthy's status with the Republican caucus. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has threatened repeatedly to file a motion to vacate against the speaker.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy may soon face a motion to vacate from his fellow Republicans. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I think he is in trouble," Donalds said. "There has to be some level of strong leadership in our chamber, I'm just gonna be totally blunt. There are a lot of trust issues in our chamber right now, where people feel on both sides of our conference that everybody's not gonna hold hands and continue to do this work together."

HERE'S HOW HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE TRYING TO FORCE BIDEN'S HAND ON BORDER SECURITY

Donalds nevertheless fell short of saying he would vote in favor of a motion to vacate against McCarthy. He also said he can't predict whether Democrats would vote in favor of such a motion.

House of Representatives

Republicans in the House of Representatives are deeply divided on what the new government funding deal should contain. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The House voted on Saturday to fund the government for another 45 days, punting real budget negotiations to November.

