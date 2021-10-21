Rep. Boebert appears to catch Rep. Nadler sleeping during Garland hearing

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted out a video that appeared to show House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., sleeping during a congressional hearing Thursday.

"@JerryNalder is sleeping on the job… again," Boebert tweeted along with the video, which zoomed in to show Nadler sitting on the dais with his eyes closed for at least 11 seconds.

The official Twitter account of the House Judiciary GOP also sent out Boebert's video, tweeting, "Maybe this is why he wouldn't let us play our video."

Nadler and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, got into a heated exchange regarding whether Jordan would be permitted to play video of parents at school board meetings.

During the hearing, Attorney General Merrick Garland faced questions from the House Judiciary Committee on a wide range of subjects, including his recent memo to Justice Department employees about intervening in incidents of violence or intimidation targeting state and local school board officials.

When Nadler said Jordan was supposed to have provided 48 hours notice to the committee regarding any video, Jordan said, "It's a video about parents at school board meetings. Moms and dads speaking at school board meetings. And you guys aren't going to let us play it?"

Nadler responded by reading the rule mandating the 48 hours' notice.

"Mr. Chairman, obviously you're not going to let us play it and obviously you're going to censor us, which is sort of the conduct of the Left today, it seems, and Democrats today, it seems," Jordan said.

At one point during the hearing, Nadler also called out Jordan along with Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia for not wearing masks.

Nadler's office did not respond to Fox News' request for comment in time for publication.

Nadler has faced scrutiny before for allegedly napping during congressional hearings, including during the impeachment hearing of former President Donald Trump in December 2019.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.