Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

'Red Alert': China posts bizarre video of marching female Chinese soldiers to sounds of classic video game

China puts female soldiers front and center in video

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Retired US Army officer weighs in on China, Cuba spy base reports, denial Video

Retired US Army officer weighs in on China, Cuba spy base reports, denial

Lt Col. Bob Maginnis, U.S. Army (Ret.) discusses reports and the denials of a Chinese spy base in Cuba.

The Chinese government has posted a bizarre video of female Chinese soldiers marching in various settings to its official account for its embassy in France -- and featuring music that was made for a famous 1996 military strategy video game.

The video, captioned "Les femmes de l'armée chinoise" (The women of the Chinese army) was posted on Sunday, and features a number of clips of female soldiers marching in different contexts.

However, the music featured over the top of the clips is well-known to real-time strategy gaming buffs who grew up in the 1990s.

TAIWAN SCRAMBLES JETS AS CHINESE WAR PARTY CROSSES MEDIAN LINE FOR SECOND TIME IN DAYS

Chinese military soldiers

This undated Chinese video shows soldiers marching. It was posted to a Chinese Twitter account on June 11, 2023.

The music, peppered by the sound of boots and militaristic commands, is from the opening to the 1996 title "Command & Conquer: Red Alert."  That game, which is widely regarded as one of the best titles in its genre, is premised in an alternate timeline where Albert Einstein discovers time travel in a lab in New Mexico. As a result, in 1946 he transports back to pre-war Germany and removes future dictator Adolf Hitler from history altogether.

Einstein reappears in 1946 and is congratulated by his assistant for preventing World War II. Einstein warns that the celebration is premature.

BIDEN ADMIN CONFIRMS CHINA SPU BASE EFFORTS IN CUBA, CALLS IT ‘ONGOING ISSUE’

"Time will tell," he says. "Sooner or later, time will tell."

The game then opens to scenes of war in the new timeline where Stalin’s Russia has become the dominant superpower due to lack of German militarization. The game itself places the player on either side of the new, alternative conflict between the Allied Forces (including Germany) and the Soviets.

REPORTED CHINA-CUBA SPY STATION DEAL SHOWS BEIJING PREPARING FOR CONFLICT WITH US, HOUSE REP SAYS

It is unclear what sparked the tweet from China, or if it is drawing any ties or connection to the game itself.

But it comes amid growing aggression from the Chinese, both at home and abroad. The communist regime has been ramping up its deployments near Taiwan -- which it sees as its own and a breakaway province. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recently, the Biden administration confirmed media reports that China has been seeking to ramp up its surveillance capabilities in Cuba. That comes after it floated a spy balloon across the U.S. earlier this year.

"Our experts assess that our diplomatic efforts have slowed the PRC down," the official added. "We think the PRC isn’t quite where they had hoped to be. There are still challenges, and we continue to be concerned about the PRC’s longstanding activities with Cuba. The PRC will keep trying to enhance its presence in Cuba, and we will keep working to disrupt it."

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics