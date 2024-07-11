'Record' fundraising haul by GOP Senate candidate in blue-leaning southwest state

EXCLUSIVE — As she aims to become the first Republican in New Mexico to win a Senate election in more than two decades, Nella Domenici is shattering records.

Domenici's campaign reports that the candidate hauled in $2.9 million during the April-June second quarter of 2024 fundraising, which they said was "the largest fundraising quarter of any U.S. Senate candidate in New Mexico political history."

The money was raised by both Domenici's Senate campaign and its associated joint fundraising committees. The figures were shared first with Fox News on Friday.

It has been 22 years since a Republican has won in the one-time swing state that now leans blue. The last GOP politician to win was Sen. Pete Domenici, Nella's father, who in 2002 was re-elected to a sixth six-year term.

Fast-forward to the present day, and his daughter aims to end the losing streak.

The momentum is growing, the movement is building, and our state is ready for new leadership," the candidate said in a statement. "New Mexico is at a tipping point and I’m grateful to all of those who are rallying behind our campaign to demand more for our state and our nation."

The candidate's haul is more than double the $1.25 she brought in during the first quarter of 2024 fundraising. Domenici's campaign said they entered July with more than $2 million in cash on hand.

Domenici is using her powerful political brand and ample name recognition in New Mexico as she challenges Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich, who is running in November for a third six-year term.

Heinrich hauled in $1.5 million during the first three months of the year but has yet to announce his second-quarter fundraising.

In her race against Heinrich, Domenici is also showcasing her resume. She has decades of experience in the finance industry at Bridgewater Associates, where she served as chief financial officer, Credit Suisse and Citadel Investment group.

In recent cycles, New Mexico, which was once a general election battleground, has shifted to the left and is no longer considered a crucial swing state.

Heinrich won re-election in 2018, which was a blue-wave cycle, by more than 30 points. President Biden carried the state by 10 points in 2020.

But with the turmoil surrounding Biden in the wake of his disastrous performance in his debate last month with former President Trump, which has fueled calls from within his own party for the president to end his re-election bid, the GOP sees an opportunity to expand the map in New Mexico and a couple of other states.

Internal Democrat polling conducted post-debate suggests a tightening political climate in New Mexico.

