Recall Gavin Newsom organizer 'confident' measure will end up on the ballot this summer

Recall Gavin Newsom 2020 senior adviser Randy Economy says that he feels "pretty darn confident" that the measure against the California governor will make it onto the ballot this summer.

"I think we’re on target. We’re ecstatic," Economy told Fox & Friends on Sunday. "As a matter of fact, we’ve collected more than 1,720,000 signatures, that’s the raw total that we have of yesterday as a matter of fact, so it takes a little bit of awhile to go through the process to having the 58 different county registrar voters to verify the signatures and then the last one to tally them all is the secretary of state, but I feel pretty darn confident that we’re going to get this thing on the ballot this summer."

CALIFORNIA EX-MAYOR SLAMS GOV. NEWSOM'S USE OF 'BEHESTED PAYMENTS' AS RECALL THREAT NEARS 1.8M SIGNATURES

According to Economy, the effort has support from "all walks of life," including 300,000 Democrats who have already signed the petition in addition to Republicans and Independents.

"When he shut down the fifth largest economy in the world and opened up the prisons and let out the inmates and locked us down, 45 million of us, that became a real problem and we realized we were onto something pretty special here," Economy said.

He explained that the recall really picked up steam after Newsom's trip to the French Laundry last year where he appeared to violate the state's coronavirus restrictions.

"It's the hypocrisy of who he is as a man, and its the failed leadership as a governor, and we’ve had it," Economy added. "And so that’s why we reach upon all lines, all demographics, all genres and it’s just a California thing now."

CALIFORNIA LAWMAKERS UNVEIL $12.6B SCHOOL REOPENING PLAN, BUT NEWSOM SAYS IT'S NOT 'FAST ENOUGH'

According to the most recent report from the California Secretary of State's office, 668,202 of the recall effort's signatures, or 83.7%, had been validated as of Feb. 5. The recall had a total of 1,094,457 signatures as of Feb. 5.

"Every vote counts, every petition counts, every signature counts," Economy said. "We have close to 225,000 volunteers that are working in each and every county, each and every community, each and every precinct. It is a very sophisticated volunteer organization, something that we’ve never seen before in politics, and we continue to grow every day. So our job is to make sure that we keep the county registrars accountable, all 58 of them, and then we make sure that after that it goes to the secretary of state."

The movement's organizers have until March 17 to get 400,000 additional signatures in order to get the measure onto the ballot.

Fox News has made repeated attempts to contact Newsom’s press office with a request for a comment on the recall but has received no reply.