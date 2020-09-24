Read: Michael Flynn court documents show FBI messages
New court documents were released Thursday in the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Read them here:
Read: Michael Flynn court documents released by Fox News on Scribd
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
New court documents were released Thursday in the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Read them here:
Read: Michael Flynn court documents released by Fox News on Scribd