Razor blade-covered pro-Democrat campaign signs spark police response in Pennsylvania

Police in Pennsylvania confiscated multiple pro-Democrat campaign signs that were placed without permission and covered in razor blades Monday.

The Upper Makefield Police Department first received the report from a homeowner who found the signs in their yard. Police say the person sliced their finger when attempting to remove the signs. The three signs advocated for Democrats John Fetterman, running for U.S. Senate; Josh Shapiro, running for governor, and Ashley Ehasz, running for U.S. House of Representatives.

"Over the past election cycles, we have dealt with theft of signs, vandalism of signs, neighbor disputes, etc. but this is the first time we have dealt with this situation. What happened here is totally unacceptable and a disgusting act for which a resident ended up slicing their fingers," police wrote in a statement.

"Campaign signs were placed without permission on a subject’s property. When the resident went to remove the Shapiro sign from their property they were cut by the razor blades placed around the perimeter of the sign. Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," they added.

Police added that they have an open investigation into the incident and requested that citizens report any similar signs. They also recommended residents be careful when removing any unwanted signs from their property.

"No matter your political affiliation, no matter your candidate preference, resorting to this type of depravity is unacceptable and criminal. We can do better and must," the department wrote.

All three candidates are up for election in the Nov. 8 midterms. Fetterman's race against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz has gained national attention due to questions about Fetterman's health.

The candidate recently suffered a stroke and multiple reports say he now struggles to find words and hold conversations.

Fetterman has repeatedly declined to release medical records or allow reporters to interview his doctors.