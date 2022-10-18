Expand / Collapse search
Razor blade-covered pro-Democrat campaign signs spark police response in Pennsylvania

Razor blade-covered signs advocated for John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro and Ashley Ehasz, all Democrats

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Police in Pennsylvania confiscated multiple pro-Democrat campaign signs that were placed without permission and covered in razor blades Monday.

The Upper Makefield Police Department first received the report from a homeowner who found the signs in their yard. Police say the person sliced their finger when attempting to remove the signs. The three signs advocated for Democrats John Fetterman, running for U.S. Senate; Josh Shapiro, running for governor, and Ashley Ehasz, running for U.S. House of Representatives.

"Over the past election cycles, we have dealt with theft of signs, vandalism of signs, neighbor disputes, etc. but this is the first time we have dealt with this situation. What happened here is totally unacceptable and a disgusting act for which a resident ended up slicing their fingers," police wrote in a statement.

"Campaign signs were placed without permission on a subject’s property. When the resident went to remove the Shapiro sign from their property they were cut by the razor blades placed around the perimeter of the sign. Obviously, this was designed to inflict punishment on anyone who attempted to remove the sign," they added.

FETTERMAN CAMPAIGN CALLS DR. OZ'S ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION ‘AN ACT’: BRYAN LLENAS

Campaign signs for Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania were covered in razor blades and placed in at least one person's yard.

Campaign signs for Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania were covered in razor blades and placed in at least one person's yard. (Upper Makefield Township Police Department)

An up-close look at razor blades taped to a sign for Josh Shapiro, a Democrat running for governor in Pennsylvania.

An up-close look at razor blades taped to a sign for Josh Shapiro, a Democrat running for governor in Pennsylvania. (Upper Makefield Township Police Department)

Police added that they have an open investigation into the incident and requested that citizens report any similar signs. They also recommended residents be careful when removing any unwanted signs from their property.

LIBERALS RUSH TO DEFEND FETTERMAN AS REPORTERS QUESTION HIS MENTAL FITNESS FOLLOWING NBC INTERVIEW

"No matter your political affiliation, no matter your candidate preference, resorting to this type of depravity is unacceptable and criminal. We can do better and must," the department wrote.

A staffer writer for The Atlantic essentially confirmed NBC journalist Dasha Burns' widely-disputed claim that Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman appears to have problems making small talk.

A staffer writer for The Atlantic essentially confirmed NBC journalist Dasha Burns' widely-disputed claim that Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman appears to have problems making small talk. (Nate Smallwood/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro reacts during a Northampton County Meet and Greet event at United Steelworkers on Sept. 22, 2022, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro reacts during a Northampton County Meet and Greet event at United Steelworkers on Sept. 22, 2022, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

All three candidates are up for election in the Nov. 8 midterms. Fetterman's race against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz has gained national attention due to questions about Fetterman's health.

The candidate recently suffered a stroke and multiple reports say he now struggles to find words and hold conversations.

Fetterman has repeatedly declined to release medical records or allow reporters to interview his doctors.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

