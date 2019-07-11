Rep. Tlaib calls for 'lawless president' to be impeached, says plan is still to 'defund ICE'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, repeated her calls to impeach President Trump and to defund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), promising to "defund hate."

Tlaib made headlines shortly after being sworn into Congress when she vowed to supporters that she was going to "impeach the motherf-----." Speaking on the liberal podcast "Pod Save America" on Thursday, she expressed those same views... but with cleaner language.

"I have to deal with a president who should have been impeached months ago," she told the former Obama staffers who host the podcast.

"At least the inquiry should have happened. I mean, we are dealing with a lawless president. No matter what we pass here, whatever the Supreme Court decisions are -- he is going to do what he wants to do because he is kinglike and no one is holding him accountable."

The conversation later shifted to the border crisis, where she reiterated her stance to defund ICE.

"I've been so focused on my district ... some of this, just the discussion surrounding the border ... for many of us especially for some of my colleagues it is very personal for us. we are very passionate about those issues," Tlaib said.

"But, I think from day one, many of us came here saying, we want to defund hate. And we want to defund ICE. And we haven't wavered on those issues and we hold as many of us continue to do, is educate and mobilize people to understand the importance of a real fix to our immigration crisis. not throwing money at a broken system."

Tlaib was one of the small group of progressive House Democrats who voted against the border funding bill that was passed by Congress.

Earlier this week, the Michigan congresswoman had a sharp rebuke to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, who criticized the vocal minority of progressives who opposed the border funding.

"You know, people like us -- people like me and Ayanna and Ilhan and Alexandria -- we're reflective of our nation in many ways. People like us -- people of color -- have been missing in the chamber," Tlaib reacted. "It is very disappointing that the speaker would ever try to diminish our voices in so many ways."