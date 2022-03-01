Feenstra, Ernst praise Reynolds as leader with 'moxie,' ahead of State of the Union response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most Americans will get their first chance to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night when she delivers the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union.

Rep. Randy Fenestra, R-Iowa, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, have known Reynolds for a combined 44 years and think voters will like what they see.

"We were county treasurers together and then we came into the Iowa Senate at the same time. And I saw her rise from lieutenant governor to governor," Feenstra, R-Iowa, said of Reynolds.

IOWA GOV. KIM REYNOLDS TO GIVE REPUBLICAN RESPONSE TO BIDEN STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

"She puts her faith and trust in Iowans because Iowans will always do the right thing," Feenstra added. "President Biden puts his faith and trust in government. It's just a night and day difference of how the two… lead."

"She's not afraid of hard work. She grew up in a really rural area. So it's not unusual to see Kim out and about wearing blue jeans and boots," Ernst said of Reynolds. "She received her bachelor's degree while she was the lieutenant governor of the state of Iowa."

"She's had challenges in her life… but she is every day Iowa. Iowans go through tough times too," Ernst said of Reynolds, who was arrested twice for driving under the influence more than 20 years ago.

"She has just really done so much with what God has given to her and God has taken away," Ernst added, choking up over the phone. "She's just such a strong person and I'm I'm blessed to call her my friend and I'm blessed to have her as our governor."

STATE OF THE UNION: BIDEN'S PRESIDENCY FACES SLEW OD SETBACKS. CLAIMS SOME MAJOR VICTORIES

Feenstra touted his work with Reynolds to cut taxes and spending in Iowa, including each supporting the cap requiring that the state spend no more than 99% of its revenue. And he praised Reynolds for how she handled the COVID-19 pandemic and schools.

"She kept our schools open. We didn't have to wear a mask. It was completely different than most of the blue states around the country," Feenstra said. "She is so passionate about having the parents control the education… We saw that with CRT, we saw that with COVID… It just makes her different than most governors.".

The State of the Union response is often a forum for a party to nationally introduce a member who it considers to be one of its standard bearers for the future.

Stacey Abrams gave Democrats' response in 2019, and she's since become the face of Democrats' push for new election laws. Nikki Haley gave Republicans' response in 2016, and she's now considered a potential 2024 presidential contender. Then-Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., gave Republicans' response in 2011. He was the party's candidate for vice president the next year.

Ernst herself gave Republicans' State of the Union response in 2015 and just a few years later became the vice chair of the Senate GOP Conference.

What does Reynolds' future look like?

"No matter what she chooses to do she does have a bright future," Ernst said.

"She's also part of leadership with the governors' association so I know already she's looked favorably upon by Republicans," Ernst added. "She is always going to be a great example for especially young women but really all Iowans."

"She is such a strong leader," Feenstra said. "She has a lot of moxie, I'd say."