Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Ramaswamy says Trump could win in 2024, but America First needs more than 'vengeance and grievance'

Vivek Ramaswamy thinks America First can go further with a unifying message, not a divisive one

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
close
Vivek Ramaswamy: As president, I would ‘ban’ most companies from doing business with China Video

Vivek Ramaswamy: As president, I would ‘ban’ most companies from doing business with China

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy explains his foreign policy stance on ‘America Reports.’

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy does not agree with those who say former President Donald Trump has no shot to win the White House in 2024.

But his campaign clarified it will take more than "vengeance and grievance" to advance America First principles and unite the country.

The 37-year-old Ramaswamy, a self-styled "anti-woke" CEO and political newcomer, has differentiated himself from the growing field of 2024 GOP contenders by declining to take direct swipes at the Republican front-runner, Trump. In an interview with Politico published Monday, he disagreed with the view held by many of Trump's critics that the former president is too unpopular to defeat President Biden. 

However, Ramaswamy did tell Politico he would win a general election by a much bigger margin than Trump, even "a landslide." 

TRUMP CAMPAIGN CONTINUES TO PUSH FALSE NARRATIVES ABOUT DESANTIS: HERE ARE FIVE EXAMPLES

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023. The state is scheduled to hold the first Republican presidential nominating contest of 2024, on Feb. 5. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ramaswamy's campaign press secretary Tricia McLaughlin elaborated on his point in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Vivek believes he can take America First even further than Trump, and unify the country while doing it, by leading with first principles and moral authority. Not just vengeance and grievance," McLaughlin said. "He would do this by embracing the principles that this nation was founded upon: free speech, merit, democracy over aristocracy. The same principles that bound the nation together and set us into motion 250 years ago."

‘ANTI-WOKE’ GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SAYS HE WOULDN'T BAN TRANSGENDER ERVICE IN MILITARY

Trump LIV Golf

Former President Donald Trump looks on from the 18th green during the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 27, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Trump campaign did not respond to Fox News' request for comment. Though the former president has his fair share of critics both inside and out the Republican Party, he continues to dominate the national conversation and GOP presidential primary polls. Confident in his early advantage, Trump has suggested he'll skip the first few primary debates rather than contrast his vision for the country with the other candidates on stage.

Ramaswamy, who is self-funding his campaign out of his multimillion-dollar fortune, is looking forward to drawing that contrast.

PENCE, HALEY AND DESANTIS SLAM TRUMP FOR CONGRATULATING NORTH KOREA'S KIM JONG UN

Vivek Ramaswamy in New Hampshire

Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns at Potter's Bakery in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Vivek Ramaswamy campaign )

"I fully expect to see Donald Trump on that debate stage. It is my expectation that Trump will be there because as I’ve known him, he’s not a man that I know of to be afraid. He’s not somebody who’s made a habit of himself to be a coward," Ramaswamy told Fox News last month. 

But taking a swipe at the former president, he added that if Trump "doesn’t show up on that debate stage I think that will be the best proof that the Donald Trump of today is not the same Donald Trump as in 2015. Because that guy was unafraid, an outsider, showed well on the debate stage. Didn’t hide from a debate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And he touted that if Trump "doesn’t show up on that debate stage, I think that will be the best proof that I’m the new outsider in this race."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics