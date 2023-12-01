Ramaswamy challenges Iowa governor on use of eminent domain for CO2 pipelines

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy challenged Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on the issue of using eminent domain so CO2 pipelines can be installed.

Ramaswamy made the comments during a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday afternoon during a policy speech regarding CO2 pipelines being implemented, which he claims is part of a "climate change agenda."

According to the Des Moines Register, the pipelines are eligible for billions in federal tax credits and have a goal of combating climate change through the transport of captured carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants to locations in Illinois and North Dakota. Once at those locations, sequestration would take place deep underground.

Ramaswamy took direct aim at Reynolds, challenging her on the issue.

RAMASWAMY SWIPES 'GOP ESTABLISHMENT' IN IOWA FOR SUPPORTING CO2 PIPELINES AS PART OF CLIMATE ‘HOAX’

"I want to challenge Governor Kim Reynolds. I want to challenge your four Republican Congressmen to tell me what I am about to tell you. What have I gotten wrong here?" he said. "And if after hearing what I'm about to say, you still support the use of eminent domain, implicit or explicitly, to advance these pipelines, then have the courage to stand up in front of your own constituents and make that case."

Ramaswamy said he would advocate on the eminent domain issue even if he loses the Republican nomination.

"I'll also make your pledge today if for whatever reason I am not successful this spring in winning the Republican nomination and I will continue in my advocacy on this issue until we have achieved our goal. I'll give you that commitment today. We're not going anywhere on this issue," Ramaswamy said.

RAMASWAMY LAUNCHES $1 MILLION AD BUY IN EARLY PRIMARY STATES BLASTING POLITICIANS ‘LEADING US INTO WORLD WAR III’

One person in the audience said, "I have a hard time understanding why the people we as Republicans have elected are backing these pipelines."

Reynolds previously endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president.

The biotech entrepreneur teased the speech about eminent domain in an announcement previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The GOP establishment does NOT approve of this message & it’s pathetic I’m the only candidate with the stones to say it," Ramaswamy's statement said. "The climate change agenda is a hoax & it’s hurting farmers in Iowa. Here’s how: the U.S. government enacted crony subsidies to reward those who build CO2 pipelines across the Midwest to bury CO2 in the ground in North Dakota (which is senseless for many reasons, including the fact that crops require CO2)."

Fox News Digital reached out to Reynolds' office for comment.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.