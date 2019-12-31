Progressive group under fire for taunting Trump by calling violent Baghdad protests his 'Benghazi'

A progressive veterans PAC is under fire for a tweet suggesting hope that the violent protests that erupted at the U.S. embassy on Baghdad would go down as President Trump's "Benghazi."

VoteVets, a veterans group that helps progressive candidates seek public office, used the violent demonstrations on Tuesday to knock the president.

"Hey @POTUS remember [your] Benghazi rants during 2016? You're about to have your own one unfortunately in Iraq," VoteVets wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

The "Benghazi rants" was in reference to Trump's repeated attacks against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her handling of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack that left four dead including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

NY TIMES TWEET ON 'IRAQI MOURNERS' STORMING BAGHDAD EMBASSY PROMPTS BACKLASH ONLINE

VoteVets, which boasts that the president had blocked its account on Twitter, was slammed on social media by making the "terrible" tweet.

"Yes, this is just like Benghazi, except um...this time reinforcements were sent. And nobody is blaming it on an obscure YouTube video. And what the hell is a 'veterans org' doing gleefully tweeting about an attack on the US?" author and Afghanistan veteran James Hasson reacted.

"No big deal. Just a 'veterans group' hoping for our troops and embassy personnel to die because Orange Man Bad," Townhall senior writer and U.S. Marine Julio Rosas tweeted.

"Besides the fact that the ambassador hasn’t been murdered & dragged thru the streets, that the protests haven’t been blamed on a YouTube video but rather on the violent [demonstrators] themselves & their foreign backers, & that dozens of reinforcements were quickly sent — yep. Same," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy wrote.

The tweet has since been deleted.

VoteVets did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crowds of angry Iraqis protesting America's recent airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia laid siege to the U.S. Embassy compound, chanting "Down, Down USA!" as they stormed through a main gate, prompting U.S. guards to fire tear gas in response.

A U.S. defense official told Fox News that 100 Marines were being sent to the embassy to bolster security. Defense Secretary Mark Esper later confirmed additional forces were being sent, as the military released images of those forces deploying from Kuwait.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, Lucas Tomilson, Greg Norman and Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.