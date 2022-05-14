Expand / Collapse search
Abortion
Published

Pro-choice protesters gather for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' marches across country

Marchers in DC plan to walk from the Washington Monument to the Supreme Court

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Protesters gathered in New York, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. cities Saturday to march for legal protections of abortion and to protest the potential end of Roe v. Wade.

The "Bans Off Our Bodies" event, organized by a coalition of groups including Planned Parenthood and the Women's March on the National Mall in DC, is part of a nationwide day of action to push back against states imposing restrictions on abortion. Numerous cities across the country will also hold rallies, including Chicago, Dallas and others.

WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS GATHER TO RALLY FOR ABORTION PROTECTIONS IN DC

Pro-choice activists rally at the Washington Monument before a march to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, May 14, 2022. 

Pro-choice activists rally at the Washington Monument before a march to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, May 14, 2022.  (JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Crowds gather at Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. for the Bans Off Our Bodies pro-choice march.

Crowds gather at Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. for the Bans Off Our Bodies pro-choice march. (Fox News)

Pro-choice activist Cristela Luiz (L) confronts a pro-life demonstrator during a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the base of the Washington Monument on May, 14 2022, in Washington. 

Pro-choice activist Cristela Luiz (L) confronts a pro-life demonstrator during a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the base of the Washington Monument on May, 14 2022, in Washington.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The D.C. protesters plan to march from the Washington Monument up the Mall past the Capitol and all the way to the Supreme Court.

The Bans Off Our Bodies protests come after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that indicated the justices were poised to overturn decades of precedent recognizing abortion access as part of the constitutional right to privacy.

Protesters hold up signs during a pro-choice demonstration, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York.

Protesters hold up signs during a pro-choice demonstration, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected pro-choice rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected pro-choice rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

PRO-CHOICE GROUP TO TARGET ALL 6 GOP-APPOINTED SCOTUS JUSTICES' HOMES FOR 'WALK-BY WEDNESDAY' PROTESTS

Other groups have announced plans to protest outside the homes of conservative justices on the court Saturday, as they have done for weeks. Ruth Sent Us, a group of grassroots pro-abortion demonstrators, on Friday tweeted a call for protesters to meet near the houses of the "SCOTUS 6," listing the six conservative justices of the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

