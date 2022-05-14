Pro-choice protesters gather for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' marches across country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters gathered in New York, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. cities Saturday to march for legal protections of abortion and to protest the potential end of Roe v. Wade.

The "Bans Off Our Bodies" event, organized by a coalition of groups including Planned Parenthood and the Women's March on the National Mall in DC, is part of a nationwide day of action to push back against states imposing restrictions on abortion. Numerous cities across the country will also hold rallies, including Chicago, Dallas and others.

WATCH LIVE: THOUSANDS GATHER TO RALLY FOR ABORTION PROTECTIONS IN DC

The D.C. protesters plan to march from the Washington Monument up the Mall past the Capitol and all the way to the Supreme Court.

The Bans Off Our Bodies protests come after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that indicated the justices were poised to overturn decades of precedent recognizing abortion access as part of the constitutional right to privacy.

PRO-CHOICE GROUP TO TARGET ALL 6 GOP-APPOINTED SCOTUS JUSTICES' HOMES FOR 'WALK-BY WEDNESDAY' PROTESTS

Other groups have announced plans to protest outside the homes of conservative justices on the court Saturday, as they have done for weeks. Ruth Sent Us, a group of grassroots pro-abortion demonstrators, on Friday tweeted a call for protesters to meet near the houses of the "SCOTUS 6," listing the six conservative justices of the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.