President Biden's physical delayed due to travel schedule, White House says

President Biden will receive a physical examination on Feb. 16 after weeks of delays that a spokesperson attributed to a "busy and evolving travel schedule in recent weeks."

Biden, the oldest president in history, is expected to announce his bid for re-election in the coming weeks. He would be 86-years-old by the end of his second term.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a series of questions on Biden's physical in the new year and promised a shared report by the end of January.

"He will have one before the — by the time the end of this month is out," Jean-Pierre said in January. "We will share the information. We will have more to share about that before the month is over."

This followed a promise from Biden himself in November to have a physical conducted by the end of December.

"I’ve gotten my — I will get — part of my physical is already done, and I’ll be getting it before the end of the year," Biden said.

While the White House said the delay is due to his travel schedule in January, Biden spent time at his Delaware properties every weekend that month — 13 days in total. Other travel included Mexico for a summit, then trips to Kentucky, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, California and New York to tout his policy agenda.

Speculations on Biden's health follow the delayed physical, consistent mental gaffes and an eight-hour stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in January as first lady Jill Biden had two cancerous skin lesions removed. The president's last physical was reported in November 2021 and detailed his prescriptions for high blood pressure and blood thinner treatments.