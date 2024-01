Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden is naming senior adviser John D. Podesta to replace outgoing John F. Kerry as the top climate diplomat, according to reports.

Kerry is set to step down from the roll this spring.

White House officials confirmed Podesta's new role to The Washington Post on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.