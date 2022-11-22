Expand / Collapse search
Poland's president duped by Russian prankster pretending to be Macron

Polish President Andrzej Duda tricked again by Russia pranksters just hour after explosion killed two in eastern Poland

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Pentagon says Russia bears 'ultimate responsibility' for missile that hit Poland

Fox News' Greg Palkot reports from Ukraine after a missile struck Polish territory.

Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke with a Russian prank caller pretending to be French President Emmanuel Macron just hours after an explosion near the Ukrainian border killed two, the Polish government confirmed Tuesday.

Duda’s office took to Twitter to confirm that someone who impersonated Macron was able to connect with the Polish president and spoke to him for over seven minutes, according to some reports. 

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at a news conference in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland, on June 2. (AP/Michal Dyjuk)

POLISH PRESIDENT SAYS 'NO PROOF' MISSILE THAT LANDED IN NATO TERRITORY WAS FIRED BY RUSSIA

"After the rocket explosion in Przewodów, during ongoing calls with heads of state and government, a person claiming to be French President Emmanuel Macron was connected," Duda’s office said.  "On call President Duda realized from the unusual way of conducting the conversation by the interlocutor that there might have been an attempt at fraud and ended the conversation. 

"After this merger, the KPRP immediately undertook explanatory actions in cooperation with the relevant services," the president’s office added in reference to Duda’s political party. 

According to a Reuters report, Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus posted the seven-and-a-half-minute call with Duda where someone could be heard attempting to put on a false French accent while engaging with the president.

It is unclear if either comedian was responsible for the call. 

Aerial view taken on Nov. 17, 2022, shows the site where a missile strike killed two men in the eastern Poland village of Przewodow, near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine on Nov. 15, 2022. (Wojtek Radwanski, Damien Simonart/AFP via Getty Images)

RUSSIA FIRES 18 CRUISE MISSILES, 5 DRONES AT UKRAINE ONE DAY AFTER US, ALLIES PLEDGE TO BOOST KYIV AIR DEFENSE

"Emanuel, believe me, I am extra careful," Duda could be heard telling the caller. "I don't want to have war with Russia and believe me, I am extra careful, extra careful."

The prank call is reportedly the second time a prankster was able to successfully get through to Duda and came as world leaders were scrambling to uncover where the missile that killed two came from. 

Reports initially suggested that the missile was believed to have been levied by Russian forces amid its war in Ukraine – a reality that could have had substantial implications regarding NATO’s involvement. 

NATO officials later said a preliminary investigation showed the "explosion" that occurred just over Poland’s border likely came from Kyiv’s defense systems.

Police officers check documents at a checkpoint near the scene of a blast in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Police officers check documents at a checkpoint near the scene of a blast in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Duda’s office is reportedly investigating how a prankster was once again able to get through to the president after Vovan and Lexus impersonated U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres while on a call with the Polish leader in 2020. 

Duda is not the only top official to be targeted by the Russian comedians in recent years as Macron, and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others, have also fallen victim to the pranksters. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

