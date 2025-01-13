Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Planned Parenthood chapter provided Harris campaign workspace, breaking tax law: IRS complaint

'This is one of the many violations we've seen Planned Parenthood do,' pro-life group CEO says

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Planned Parenthood violated its tax exempt status by providing office space to Harris-Walz 2024 campaign: Complaint Video

The pro-life group '40 Days for Life' filed an IRS complaint alleging Planned Parenthood provided office space to the Harris-Walz 2024 campaign in Florida.

A Planned Parenthood chapter in Florida allegedly violated its tax-exempt status by providing workspace for the Harris-Walz presidential campaign, according to an IRS complaint filed by a pro-life organization.

40 Days for Life, one of the country's leading pro-life organizations, filed the IRS complaint in December. It claims to have information about "potentially prohibited political activities that may impact the tax-exempt status" of Planned Parenthood Florida. 

"This is one of the many violations we've seen Planned Parenthood do, because we're physically at these abortion facilities, holding peaceful vigils and offering medical alternatives to abortion. And so because we're out there, you know, at over 1700 locations, we see a lot of things that Planned Parenthood does," 40 Days for Life CEO Shawn Carney told Fox News Digital. 

Fox News Digital reached out several times to Planned Parenthood Florida, but did not hear back by the publication deadline.

40 Days for Life filed an IRS complaint alleging Planned Parenthood may have violated its tax exempt status.

"This was clearly noticeable. They were giving out flyers that said Tim Walz Tuesdays, which doesn't sound like the greatest time in the world, but nevertheless, they were promoting all these events of hosting Walt Harris campaign events and providing their space to do that, which, of course, they did not do for the Republicans. And you just can't do that as a 501c3. This is very, very basic."

Last summer, Carney's group filed a separate complaint about Planned Parenthood's mobile abortion bus that was operating a few miles from where the Democratic National Convention was taking place. On day one of the DNC, abortion took center stage. Several speakers spoke at length about it being one of the central issues of the Democratic Party's 2024 platform.

Planned Parenthood van at DNC in Chicago

"The pro-abortion angle of running on celebrating abortion was a dismal failure for the Harris-Waltz campaign, but when we filed that, we did get a response that they had received it, and we are hoping and pushing the Trump administration to take up that investigation, because now we have two violations, both of which were obviously against the Trump administration and were heavily politically partisan towards the Democrats, which, of course, as nonprofits, you just can't do," Carney said.

The 42-page  IRS complaint also alleges "Planned Parenthood’s activities, in this case, are starkly different from permissible lobbying." 

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz smiling and waving at rally

"The provision of office space juxtaposes its tax-exempt privilege against a politically charged environment, serving as a clear indicator of political endorsement or opposition of particular candidates and parties," the complaint reads.

Included in the complaint are photographs of campaign staffers walking inside what appears to be the Planned Parenthood office in Sarasota, Florida.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

