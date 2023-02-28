Pentagon to change promotion records for service members who refused COVID vaccine

Each branch of the U.S. military is undergoing a review of their records to ensure that service members who refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine are not passed over for promotions after the Defense Department ended the vaccine mandate last month.

The Pentagon issued a memo on Friday instructing that all military services "formally rescind any policies, directives, and guidance implementing those vaccination mandates as soon as possible, if they have not already done so."

Defense Department component heads were given a March 17, 2023, deadline to certify that they've changed their policies.

There was no mention of whether service members who were discharged for refusing the shot will be reinstated.

Several military branches issued news releases Friday announcing their compliance with the Pentagon's guidance and indicating that the service records of members who requested COVID vaccination exemptions would be altered to remove any "adverse actions" related to vaccine refusal.

"Records of Soldiers who requested COVID vaccine exemptions will be updated to remove and/or correct any adverse actions associated with denials of such requests, as well as any flags associated with those adverse actions," the U.S. Army said.

The Army will also remove or amend ongoing reviews of COVID vaccination exemption requests, records of soldiers who requested COVID vaccine exemptions, vaccine requirements for accessions or pre-commissioning programs, and travel restrictions based solely on COVID vaccination status.

The Air Force similarly announced that it will remove "adverse information" relating to vaccine refusal from service records, including rescinding letters of admonishment, counseling or reprimand; records of individual counseling; nonjudicial punishments; and current involuntary discharge proceedings.

Additionally, promotion records will be "corrected" to "remove or redact all adverse actions related to vaccine refusal."

The Military Times reported the Coast Guard, Navy and Marine Corps are making similar changes to their policies in accordance with the Pentagon's guidance.

President Biden signed the annual National Defense Authorization Act last month, which included a provision terminating the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for military members, but it did not reinstate any individuals who were discharged or had their benefits cut for refusing the shot.

Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation that would address their situation, requiring that the secretary of Defense reinstate members who were involuntarily terminated due to their unvaccinated status.

"There are two issues at play here: there are thousands of individuals who were unceremoniously booted from their posts at the same time that every branch of the military is facing recruitment challenges," bill sponsor Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital in January. "This bill gives us a chance to right a wrong for those service members who chose to exercise their right to medical freedom, and to get qualified and trained troops back in uniform and protecting our country."

