Ex-commerce secretary says Dem convention will show 'what a Joe Biden presidency will be like'

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will offer voters a glimpse into what a "Joe Biden presidency will be like," and will reflect his "integrity, character, confidence, [and] certainty for our people and our economy," former commerce secretary and current Biden campaign adviser Penny Pritzker told "Special Report" Monday.

"The convention is going to show that we have a great ticket," Pritzker said. "It's going to show what a Joe Biden presidency will be like."

WHAT TO WATCH FOR MONDAY AT THE DNC

Among the list of influential leaders slated to speak at this week's convention is 2016 GOP presidential candidate John Kasich as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., The range of speakers is intended to underscore party unity and highlight the spectrum of political ideologues who support the former vice president, Pritzker said.

"I think that's one of the wonderful parts about Joe Biden, he welcomes everyone," she argued.

" He welcomes all Americans into his tent. And his goal and that of his vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is to make sure that we provide an America that not only unifies Americans, but also offers opportunity to all Americans, true opportunities ... investing in manufacturing, investing in innovation... clean energy."

Host Bret Baier noted Harris' support for an outright ban of fracking, which goes beyond anything Biden has said in the campaign and threatens an industry that has been a boon to the economies of key states.

"With the choice of Kamala Harris, who is against fracking, is Joe Biden sending a signal that that's where he is?" Baier asked.

Pritzker argued that while Biden "​​​believes that the energy future is in clean energy [and] that the United States needs to continue to make investments because we are winning in those categories," he also understands "the cost-benefit of regulation and that there is a balance."