Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey undergoes prostate cancer surgery

Sen. Bob Casey said that he 'looks forward' to getting back to a normal schedule

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
World Cancer Day: A cancer survivor's story Video

World Cancer Day: A cancer survivor's story

Breast cancer survivor Samantha Harris shows 'Fox & Friends' hosts yoga poses.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., underwent surgery for his prostate cancer on Tuesday afternoon and his office says that no further treatment is needed.

A statement posted to Casey's Twitter account on Tuesday night says that the senator's surgery went well.

"This afternoon, Senator Casey underwent scheduled surgery for prostate cancer. His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment. Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery," the statement reads.

Casey announced in January that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in December.

PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRATIC SEN. BOB CASEY ANNOUNCES CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) addresses supporters during a rally with U.S. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro at the Liacouras Center on November 5, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) addresses supporters during a rally with U.S. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro at the Liacouras Center on November 5, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

"Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said.

"In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence Dinner in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence Dinner in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Casey has been in the United States Senate since 2007.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics