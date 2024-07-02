Pennsylvania Democrats rally around Biden, blasting 'premature' Shapiro speculation

After Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro became the latest name tossed into the nomination hat should President Biden step aside, Democrats in the president's birthplace either remained silent or rallied around him.

While Shapiro himself remained steadfastly behind Biden since the debate, conjecture of him as a potential 2028 contender gave way to Pennsylvania politicos suggesting he may be the man to replace the struggling incumbent.

Sam DeMarco, the GOP county chairman in Pittsburgh, reportedly said as the "popular governor of a critical swing state," Shapiro is "getting calls tonight," according to the Post-Gazette.

The paper also cited Tom Corbett – the state's last Republican governor – as saying any Keystone State executive is automatically in the presidential conversation due to the commonwealth's geography, electoral vote tranche, and swing-state status. Multiple other reports named Shapiro as a top potential replacement.

Shapiro's office did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but the governor said after the debate that Biden had a "bad night," but Trump was a "bad president."

"Stop worrying and start working," Shapiro addressed Democrats while appearing on MSNBC. "We all have the responsibility here to do our part."

While many of the prominent state Democrats Fox News Digital reached out to either did not respond or declined to provide comment, those who did largely sidestepped directly referencing Shapiro while lauding Biden.

State Sen. Sharif Street, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's chairman, said he will definitely continue to support Biden.

"[A]ny discussion about anyone else is premature at this point," said Street, whose father, John Street, was a popular Philadelphia mayor.

"I have the utmost confidence that President Biden’s exemplary record of job creation, protecting a woman’s right to choose and respecting the rule of law will earn him a victory over a compulsive liar, narcissistic and convicted felon in Donald Trump," he said.

In Pennsylvania's most "swing" congressional district this cycle, Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., also backed Biden, while questioning Republicans who remain behind Trump.

"Yeah, well look, I've been clear who I'm supporting in this race," Deluzio said. "And as much as it was a tough night, I think I also heard Donald Trump lie probably 30 times. I heard him say he won't commit to respecting the election results."

Deluzio said Trump remains a "significant threat to our freedom [and] democracy," and asked whether his GOP opponent, state Rep. Rob Mercuri, would conversely stand by his 2020 Trump endorsement amid the Shapiro rumblings.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Democratic mayors of Pennsylvania's five largest cities: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Reading and Erie.

Four of the officials did not respond, while a representative for Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said he could not immediately comment due to first lady Jill Biden's visit downtown.

However, Tuerk previously reacted to Biden's debate performance by saying the president "stands firm to protect our democracy" while Trump would "sell out our core values for a round of golf with Putin."

While Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace could not be reached for comment, she recently spoke at a Women For Biden event and warned attendees to remember the dread they felt when Trump was elected in 2016 and be sure to vote for Biden.

"Do not think [that feeling] can't be any worse, because it can."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Sens. Bob Casey Jr. and John Fetterman, as well as several other federal and state House Democrats from Pennsylvania. Representatives for major-county Democratic parties, including Philadelphia, Allegheny and Montgomery, also did not provide comment.

Casey, whom Biden has long favored, referencing him as a fellow son of Scranton, broke his silence since the debate for the first time Tuesday in remarks to reporters in his hometown.

Biden had a "bad night, but I think people know what's at stake," Casey said. "I know [Biden's] work. I also know that the American people and the people of Pennsylvania are going to focus on these races…"

Shapiro's 2022 GOP gubernatorial opponent, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, conversely said the governor has "obviously been running for president ever since he's been in politics [by] getting just enough done" and avoiding major controversy.

The Gettysburg lawmaker claimed the governor avoided debate on "real issues" during their campaign. He therefore predicted if Biden is no longer the nominee, Shapiro is "not going to have that luxury… should the mantle fall to him, and we’ll see him for the fraud that he is."