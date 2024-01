Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

FIRST ON FOX: Former Vice President Mike Pence's nonprofit political advocacy group sent a memo to Congress on Monday urging lawmakers to "hold the Biden administration" accountable for "slow-rolling" Israel's war efforts.

The memo from Advancing American Freedom (AAF), titled "Biden Doesn't Seem to Want Israel to Win" and obtained by Fox News Digital, outlines concerns that the Biden administration is undermining Israel's efforts in the conflict with Hamas and criticizes Biden's stance on calling for a cease-fire, pushing for a two-state solution and allegedly considering withholding military aid.

"Israel is fighting to ensure its existence. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is actively undermining Israel," the topline reads.

A section of the memo labeled "Underminin’ Biden" accused the administration of "actively hindering Israel’s military strategy."

The memo defines Israel's mission to achieve "absolute victory" through first destroying Hamas and any other immediate existential threats; bringing the hostages home alive; and restoring regional stability and peace in the Middle East.

ISRAEL TO BAN REBUILDING OF ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS IN GAZA FOLLOWING CONCERNS FROM BIDEN ADMIN

However, President Biden has hindered the nation's goal and has empowered Iran, the memo alleges, driven by the rollback of the Trump-Pence "maximum pressure" strategy as seen by more than a dozen White House staffers anonymously calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

"The war should end when her military goals are achieved, and not a moment sooner," Pence said in a statement included in the memo.

The memo comes after three American soldiers were killed and dozens of others were injured in a drone strike in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border. Most, if not all, of those injured and killed were Army soldiers at a base known as Tower 22, which has been in support of the counter-ISIS mission for years, the official said.

ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTRY CALLS FOR UNRWA COMMISSIONER TO RESIGN AMID ALLEGATIONS ITS WORKERS ASSISTED HAMAS

The president, as well as Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, blamed Iran-backed militias for Sunday's attack. A coalition of Iran-backed militant groups calling themselves the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed responsibility.

Later Sunday, Biden said the U.S. "had a tough day in the Middle East," and vowed, "We shall respond."

The service members' deaths marked a major escalation of tensions in the region after months of strikes by militia groups on American forces in the region in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

The U.S. in recent months has struck targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen to respond to attacks on American forces in the region and to deter Iran-backed Houthi rebels from continuing to threaten commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, Liz Friden and The Associated Press contributed to this report.