Pelosi roasted for 'cringe' performance of poem written by U2's Bono in support of Ukraine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was slammed on social media over her recitation of a poem written by U2 frontman Bono as a tribute to the people of Ukraine on St. Patrick’s Day.

"Ireland's sorrow and pain, Is now the Ukraine, and Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy," the San Francisco Democrat said at the Friends of Ireland luncheon on Thursday as part of a poem she says was written by Bono who Pelosi said has "been a very Irish part of our lives."

Pelosi’s performance drew immediate criticism on Twitter with many users using the word "cringe" to describe the event.

"I need a Guinness to wash down the cringe," Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross tweeted.

"Is this a prank?" Federalist publisher Ben Domenech tweeted. "Did someone pretend to be Bono and sent her this?"

"Extraordinary levels of Irish cringe," New York Times writer Liam Stack tweeted. "This poem brought the snakes back."

"I wholeheartedly support Ukraine," Townhall writer Gabriella Hoffman tweeted. "This, however, is not the right gesture at all. Very cringeworthy. Make it stop!"

Pelosi's poetry session came the day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that World War III may have already started when Russian troops invaded his country and that "civilization is at stake" during an American TV interview hours after addressing Congress Wednesday.

"Nobody knows whether it may have already started," he told NBC News 's Lester Holt . "And what is the possibility of this war if Ukraine will fall, in case Ukraine will? It's very hard to say…We've seen this 80 years ago, when the Second World War had started...nobody would be able to predict when the full-scale war would start."

