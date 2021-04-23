Pelosi has raised more than $1 billion since entering leadership in 2002

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., raised more than $32 million in the first quarter of 2021 in her bid to retain Democratic control of the House after the 2022 elections, her campaign announced Friday.

That big fundraising haul among her various fundraising committees means that Pelosi has raised more than $1 billion for Democrats since she entered House leadership in 2002, her campaign said.

This year alone, Pelosi has already targeted $25.2 million of her $32.4 million haul for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the campaign entity designed specifically to elect House Democrats.

Pelosi's campaign said the millions reflect the public satisfaction with the Democrats' agenda.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi's massive fundraising haul is a direct testament to Democrats' grassroots, political, and financial prowess that will hold the House for Democrats," said Jorge Aguilar, executive director for Nancy Pelosi for Congress.

"The American people are seeing the benefits of Democrats' fight to Build Back Better, crush the virus, and save lives and livelihoods while [GOP Leader] Kevin McCarthy is painfully losing control of his reckless conference engulfed in a civil war."

Meanwhile, Republicans are building their war chests in their effort to take by the House. McCarthy's team told Fox News his political operation raised more than $27 million in the first quarter of 2021, the largest haul ever by a House Republican in a single quarter. He raised a total of $103 million in the 2020 election cycle.

Last year, Republicans didn't win back the House but came very close. At a time when Democrats and pollsters were predicting Pelosi would expand her 2018 majority by double-digits, Democrats ended up losing many swing-district seats in places like Florida, Texas, California and Iowa.

House Democrats currently have a narrow majority of 218 seats compared to the Republicans' 212 seats, with five vacancies -- four of which were held by Democrats.

The last time the majority was this slim was 20 years ago when Republicans were in control. A House majority requires 218 seats.

The party in power in the White House traditionally loses seats during midterm elections after a presidential year, so Republicans are feeling especially optimistic about picking up more seats in 2022.

Since President Biden was elected, Republicans have been united in resisting his key legislative priorities, including the $1.9 trillion coronavirus package that passed with just Democratic support. They also have been hammering Biden about his immigration policies at a time when there's a surge of migrant children trying to cross the Southern border.