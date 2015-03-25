Pelosi: Despite Oil Spill, We Must Pass Energy Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Tuesday that despite the Transocean Deepwater Horizon oil spill it is still necessary to pass a comprehensive energy bill.

"The risk that is presented by offshore drilling has to be taken into consideration, but we must pass this bill.... I don't think this is something that will stop."

Other lawmakers, led by Rep. George Miller, D-Calif., blasted the offshore oil industry's current emergency plans. "Most of the people in this nation want to pause to check to see if we have a prevention system and a cleanup system that's worthy of this century. Because we're still using one that we've used from the beginning of time."

Miller did say that an energy bill could go forward so long as it was combined with a "critical reanalysis" of the nation's ability to prevent and clean up any future offshore oil disasters.