Pelosi calls Zelenskyy a 'hero' but rejects his plea for no-fly zone

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the U.S. military will not be enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine despite the passionate plea to Congress Wednesday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"It was a very moving speech," Pelosi said Thursday at her weekly news conference. "Yes, President Zelenskyy once again asked for open skies. … We're not doing open skies."

Pelosi praised Zelenskyy as a "hero" and commented about the "heartbreaking" film Zelenskyy showed in his historic virtual address to House and Senate members Wednesday. The film – set to music – showed footage of Ukrainian children and civilians getting shelled by Russian airpower as Zelenskyy implored Congress to prevent Russian planes from flying over Ukraine.

But Congress, NATO and the White House have resisted the requests because Ukraine is not a NATO country and allies aren't obligated to join in a war against Russia as result. If U.S. military planes were to come into contact with the Russian military while enforcing a no-fly zone, it could trigger a broader war.

"President Biden has done a masterful job in managing this situation in a way that is collaborative, not condescending or dictating, but collaborative," Pelosi said of Biden's handling of Ukraine diplomacy.

She said the U.S. and NATO are unified that "we are not going into Ukraine. It is not an Article 5 situation."

Pelosi was referring to the Article 5 provision of the NATO alliance that says when one member country is attacked all member countries will take action to assist.

Members of Congress were moved by Zelenskyy's speech and have backed sending billions in military supplies and humanitarian aid to the country that is under constant attack by Russian forces. But very few lawmakers have been open to a no-fly zone, knowing it could escalate a direct war with Russia and put U.S. troops in harm's way.

Sen Rick Scott, R-Fla., however, said he wants to either establish a no-fly zone or send Zelenskyy all the war planes and military equipment he needs so Ukrainians can clear the skies themselves.

"Give them all the equipment they need, which is planes, anti-aircraft defense systems, everything they need or do a no-fly zone. One or the other," Scott told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

"We've got to help them make sure that Russia can't continue to just indiscriminately just kill these little kids," Scott added.