Pelosi appears to take new jab at Ocasio-Cortez, says ‘a glass of water’ with a ‘D’ could win their districts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Monday made a point to heap more praise on Democrats who flipped Republican seats in the 2018 midterms and downplayed representatives like herself and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who carried districts where a "glass of water" with a "D" next to it could win.

“When we won this election, it wasn’t in districts like mine or Alexandria’s,” Pelosi said. “[S]he’s a wonderful member of Congress as I think all of our colleagues will attest. But those are districts that are solidly Democratic.”

To drive the point home she picked up a water glass next to her and said: “This glass of water would win with a ‘D’ next to its name in those districts.”

Pelosi, who is traveling in Europe with a congressional delegation this week, made the comments during an appearance before the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Pelosi’s comment appeared to be her latest attempt to play down the influence of the Democrats’ progressive wing. During a Sunday interview with CBS News’ Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes,” Pelosi said that faction was “like five people.”